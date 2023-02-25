Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.50% of MicroStrategy worth $60,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $255.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $522.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

