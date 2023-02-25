Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 802,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.76% of InMode worth $66,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 13.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $34,814,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 15.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 837,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $20,500,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

InMode Price Performance

About InMode

Shares of INMD stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.