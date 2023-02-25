Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $68.92 Million Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,823,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vector Group worth $68,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

