Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,523 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $56,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHD opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

