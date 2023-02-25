Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 297,800 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.41% of Valvoline worth $63,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 4.1% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,513,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 14.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

VVV stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

