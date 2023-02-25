Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 339,200 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $53,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,026 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

