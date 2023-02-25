Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 685,900 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of WEC Energy Group worth $55,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

