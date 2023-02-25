Render Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.87 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00006030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $354.56 million and $61.87 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

