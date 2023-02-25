Revain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.85 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $50.85 million and approximately $280,190.67 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00428672 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.60 or 0.28396037 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.
About Revain
Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
