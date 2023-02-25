Reviewing 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) & The Competition

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials Competitors 204 929 1264 12 2.45

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 255.49%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 18.38%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A -$66.71 million -5.47 5E Advanced Materials Competitors $2.15 billion $281.05 million -3.77

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

5E Advanced Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% 5E Advanced Materials Competitors -75.00% -23.49% -9.55%

Summary

5E Advanced Materials rivals beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

