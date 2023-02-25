Reviewing Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Triangle Petroleum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners 17.50% 6.42% 4.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 5.49 $57.94 million $2.01 14.36

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.