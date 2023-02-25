ReWalk Robotics’ (RWLK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.74 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

