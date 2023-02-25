ReWalk Robotics’ (RWLK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics Price Performance
Shares of RWLK opened at $0.74 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.40.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.
See Also
