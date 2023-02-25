Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
