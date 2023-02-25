Robert W. Baird Increases Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $180.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $165.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.21. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,072,000 after buying an additional 144,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

