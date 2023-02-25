Robert W. Baird Lowers Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $82.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

THRM opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.39. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

