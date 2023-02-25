Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.43.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

