Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $163.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

