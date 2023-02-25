Royal Bank of Canada Has $613.54 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.14% of Incyte worth $613,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 70.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 465,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

