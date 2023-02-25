Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$9.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE:BHC opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$31.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.54.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

