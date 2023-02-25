Royal Bank of Canada Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.54.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.81 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.18 and a 52-week high of C$15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

