Royal Bank of Canada Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

