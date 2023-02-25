Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 852,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of Comcast worth $388,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.