Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $568,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

