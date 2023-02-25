Royal Bank of Canada Sells 268,604 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,854,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 268,604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $401,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.