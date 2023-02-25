Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,732,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,834,367 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.34% of Shaw Communications worth $504,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.20 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

