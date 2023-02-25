Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE:R opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

