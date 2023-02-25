Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.89% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $35,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 572,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,093. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

