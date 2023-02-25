SafeMoon Price Down 5% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $7.12 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,991,248,402,247 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net.

SafeMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

