San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on March 14th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 112.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
SJT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
