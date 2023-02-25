San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on March 14th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 112.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SJT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

