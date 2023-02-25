Santos FC Fan Token Price Tops $5.34 on Exchanges (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and $40.80 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $5.34 or 0.00023293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00422534 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.61 or 0.27989429 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC."

