SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.07.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $257.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.63.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.46%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.