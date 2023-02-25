Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 217,074 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,074 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 225.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,671. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

