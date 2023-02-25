Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 3,585 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,564 shares of company stock worth $9,018,009. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TTEK traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 255,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.38.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

