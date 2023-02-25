Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 48,024 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.97% of Lakeland Financial worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at $204,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More

