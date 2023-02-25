Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Insulet worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.35. 1,178,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,226. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,905.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

