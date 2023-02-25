Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $22.54 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,212,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,574 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,441. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $270.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

