Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,568 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $48.83. 389,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,328. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

