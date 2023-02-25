Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $328.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

