Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 27,242 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Materion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 55.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. StockNews.com downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.36. 103,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

