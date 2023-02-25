Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 76,466 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

WRB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,297. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

