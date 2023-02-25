Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 103,403 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,403 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $19,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

CUZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 819,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

