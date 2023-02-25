SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 975 at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.85) to GBX 960 ($11.56) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.86) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,040 ($12.52) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,043.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

