SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Sells $635,080.12 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Blumenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 68,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $767,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

