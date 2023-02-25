Serum (SRM) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Serum has a total market cap of $40.17 million and $16.81 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001395 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00428672 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.60 or 0.28396037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

