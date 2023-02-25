ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Cut by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 8.8% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $16.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.59. 1,086,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,999. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.86 and a 200 day moving average of $417.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

