Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of C5 Acquisition worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,420,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Price Performance

C5 Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,684. C5 Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

C5 Acquisition Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

