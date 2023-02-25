Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 145,000 Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 3.81% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTA stock remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.