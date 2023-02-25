Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,170 Shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,170 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 3.46% of AIB Acquisition worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,729,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,799,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

