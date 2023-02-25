Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Feutune Light Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLFV. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Feutune Light Acquisition alerts:

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

FLFV stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.