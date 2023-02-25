Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 536,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,148,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of YOTA stock remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.